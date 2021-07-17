LAKE GEORGE — Kathleen Ann Marie Doetzer, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary will appear in the Post Star next week. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.