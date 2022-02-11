 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen A. Barody

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathleen A. Barody, 65, passed away on Feb. 7, 2022. Calling hours will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star in a future edition.

