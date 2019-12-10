{{featured_button_text}}

Kaitlyn M. Donovon

BURLINGTON Vt. — Kaitlyn M. Donovon, 31, formerly of Queensbury, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at her home, unexpectedly.

Friends and family are invited to join the family for calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Post-Star.

