HUDSON FALLS — June M. Ure, 59, has gone to be with the Angels she so loved, in her sleep at her home, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

