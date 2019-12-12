FORT EDWARD — June L. Traver, 83, a longtime Fort Edward resident, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, as a result of complications of a fall.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow in Friday's Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.