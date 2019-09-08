{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Julie J. Trybendis, 85, formerly of Linden Drive, went to be with her husband, Stephen, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

