CLEVERDALE — Judy Sanderspree Wetherbee, 86, of Cleverdale, passed away on May 24, 2019.

Services are pending at this time and a full obituary will appear in Friday's Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

