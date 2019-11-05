{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Joyce (Perry) Molinero, 89, of Montcalm Avenue, passed away at her home on Nov. 4, 2019 following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

