Joyce P. Maynard
JACKSONVILLE, FL — Joyce P. Maynard, 96, formerly of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2022 at her home after a long illness.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
