ELLENTON, Fla. and SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joyce Austin, 91, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepherd.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Service information

Nov 10
Visitation
Sunday, November 10, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Nov 11
Service
Monday, November 11, 2019
11:00AM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
