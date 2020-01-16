GLENS FALLS — Joy Lamos, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.