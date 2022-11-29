Joseph Williams
GLENS FALLS — Joseph Williams, 89, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the church.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
