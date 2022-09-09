Joseph Thomas Rota

GRANVILLE — Joseph Thomas Rota, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at The Mountain Grove Memorial Church in Huletts Landing, NY.

A full obituary will be in Saturday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.