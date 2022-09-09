 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph Thomas Rota

  • 0

Joseph Thomas Rota

GRANVILLE — Joseph Thomas Rota, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at The Mountain Grove Memorial Church in Huletts Landing, NY.

A full obituary will be in Saturday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Plenty of people believe they could be successful content creators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News