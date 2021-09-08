Joseph Serra, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Joseph Serra, Jr., 95, of Queensbury, NY passed away on September 4, 2021. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY. Interment will take place at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. Full obituary will be in The Post-Star on Sunday.