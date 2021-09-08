 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph Serra, Jr.
0 entries

Joseph Serra, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Serra, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Joseph Serra, Jr., 95, of Queensbury, NY passed away on September 4, 2021. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY. Interment will take place at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. Full obituary will be in The Post-Star on Sunday.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Deep learning artificial intelligence predicts breast cancer risk better

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News