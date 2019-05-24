WHITEHALL — Joseph J. Kelley Sr., 67, of Poultney Street, passed away on May 22, 2019 in the Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday May 26, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams St., Whitehall, and following the calling hours everyone is invited for a time of fellowship and refreshments at Busty's Brew and BBQ on Poultney Street.
A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of The Post-Star.
