Joseph E. Blair
0 entries

Joseph E. Blair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Joseph E. Blair, 87, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his family by his side.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, New York 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News