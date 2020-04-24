× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — Joseph E. Blair, 87, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with his family by his side.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, New York 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.