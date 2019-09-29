{{featured_button_text}}

BRANT LAKE — Joseph D. Turcotte, 38, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Chestertown.

A full obituary will be in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

