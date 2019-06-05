{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Joseph Clement Haydel, 78, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To view Joe's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

