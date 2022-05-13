Jonathan S. Hendrix
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jonathan S. Hendrix, 30, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.