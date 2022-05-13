Jonathan S. Hendrix

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jonathan S. Hendrix, 30, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.