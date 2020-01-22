Jon Eric Richardson
BOLTON LANDING — Jon Eric Richardson, 73, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

