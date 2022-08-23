 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John William Sweet

  • 0

ARGYLE — John William Sweet, 93, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital with his wife by his side.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view John's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stop spam text messages for good with these tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News