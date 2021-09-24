LAKE GEORGE — John Wallace Loonan (Wally), 88, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully and comfortably, surrounded by his loving wife, Janet and family on Sunday, September 19, 2021 unexpectedly at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY.
Burial will follow with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, September 26, 2021 edition of The Post-Star.
