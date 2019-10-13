{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — John W. Crosse Jr., 66, of Glens Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments