John Tanner

  0

NORTH GRANVILLE — John Tanner passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Granville Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow in Saturday's paper. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmking.com.

