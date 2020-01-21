John Ronald Williams
GLENS FALLS — John Ronald Williams, 85, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a Masonic service at 5 p.m.
Spring burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Fairhaven, Vermont.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.
To plant a tree in memory of John Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.