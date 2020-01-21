John Ronald Williams

GLENS FALLS — John Ronald Williams, 85, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a Masonic service at 5 p.m.

Spring burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Fairhaven, Vermont.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of John Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.