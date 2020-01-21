John Ronald Williams
GLENS FALLS — John Ronald Williams, 85, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a Masonic service at 5 p.m.

Spring burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Fairhaven, Vermont.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

