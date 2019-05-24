{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — John L. Donovan, 69, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, and a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

