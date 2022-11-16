John L. Barbieri Jr.

GLENS FALLS — John L. Barbieri Jr., 45, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, with his loving family at his side.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to John Barbieri’s Children Fund c/o Glens Falls National Bank, 3019 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY, 12839, Attn Erin McLaughlin.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.