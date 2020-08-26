SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John James Abbott Jr., passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at N.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Due to the states regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Upon arrival we ask you touch base with the parking lot attendant and remain in your vehicle until you can enter. Masks and social distancing are required.
Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
