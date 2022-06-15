QUEENSBURY — John "Jack" V. Currie, 80, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 13, 2022 with his wife by his side.
Calling hours are scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.