QUEENSBURY — John "Jack" V. Currie, 80, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 13, 2022 with his wife by his side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.