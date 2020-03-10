John H. Beecher
0 entries

John H. Beecher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John H. Beecher

FORT EDWARD — John H. Beecher, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward a date to be announced.

To view John's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of John Beecher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News