John H. Beecher
FORT EDWARD — John H. Beecher, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward a date to be announced.
A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.
