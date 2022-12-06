 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Frederick Call

HUDSON FALLS — John Frederick Call, 81, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, at The Pines of Glens Falls.

A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

