WHITEHALL — John Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home.

A full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

