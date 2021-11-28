Fort Edward

John E. McCane, 73, a resident of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving wife Sandra of 53 years and his children.

A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date.

A private burial with full military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.