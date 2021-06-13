John E. Armstrong, Jr.
HUDSON FALLS — A gathering to celebrate the life of John E. Armstrong, Jr. “Barracuda Jack,” will be held June 19, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cossayuna Lake Improvement Association Building and Pavilion, 314 East Lake Rd., Cossayuna. No children allowed and guests are asked to be 21 years of age or older and to bring own beverages, if they would like. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.