John E. Armstrong, Jr.

HUDSON FALLS — A gathering to celebrate the life of John E. Armstrong, Jr. “Barracuda Jack,” will be held June 19, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cossayuna Lake Improvement Association Building and Pavilion, 314 East Lake Rd., Cossayuna. No children allowed and guests are asked to be 21 years of age or older and to bring own beverages, if they would like. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.