HUDSON FALLS – John E. Armstrong, Jr. “Barracuda Jack”, 86, of North Street, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, January 13, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a short illness.
Burial will take place in the spring, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.
