WHITEHALL — Joel Perkins, of County Route 21, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019 after an accidental drowning. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

