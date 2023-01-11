SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joel M. Nolin, 86, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY. 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Penny Brink, officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home.