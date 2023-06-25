Jodi M. Weiner
FORT ANN — Jodi M. Weiner, age 65, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her home in Fort Ann with her family by her side.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Ln., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 following the calling hours at the funeral home.
