Joanne “Jo” Wood

FORT EDWARD — Joanne “Jo” Wood, 61, of Fort Edward, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.