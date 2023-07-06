Joanne “Jo” Wood
FORT EDWARD — Joanne “Jo” Wood, 61, of Fort Edward, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
