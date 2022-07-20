 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joanne E. Lanzisero

  • 0

QUEENSBURY -

Joanne E. Lanzisero, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness with her husband by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Rd, Queensbury.

Burial will take place 12:30 on Friday at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to build back the trust in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News