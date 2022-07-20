QUEENSBURY -
Joanne E. Lanzisero, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness with her husband by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Rd, Queensbury.
Burial will take place 12:30 on Friday at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
Calling hours are scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Post Star.
