JoAnn A. Daigle
QUEENSBURY—JoAnn A. Daigle, 76, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 4, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 8, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.
Funeral services will be at a time to be announced on Tuesday, July 9 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Pine View Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.
