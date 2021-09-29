 Skip to main content
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joan McKinney, 85, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

