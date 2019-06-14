{{featured_button_text}}

Joan M. Doty

WHITEHALL — Joan M. Doty, 81, who passed away March 12, 2019, will have a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Greenmount Cemetery with Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady of Hope Church officiating.

Services are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. in Whitehall.

