Joan M. Caples

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joan M. Caples, passed away peacefully December 27, 2020 at the age of 89, at The Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga, NY following a lengthy illness.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted following the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.