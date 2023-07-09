Joan L. Dean
SCHENECTADY — Joan L. Dean, 90, passed away on July 7, 2023. Calling hours July 12, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury. Services on July 13, 2023 at Church of the Messiah, Glens Falls, NY at 10 a.m. A full obituary to appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.
