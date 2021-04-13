Joan (Goetz) Hughes

QUEENSBURY—Joan Goetz Hughes, 85, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home with her loving husband by her side.

Calling hours will take place Friday, April 16, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.