Joan Ann Provost
South Glens Falls
Joan Ann Provost, 90, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in South Glens Falls.
Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Church time of service has yet to be determined.
A full obituary will run in a later edition of The Post-Star.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.