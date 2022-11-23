Joan Ann Provost

South Glens Falls

Joan Ann Provost, 90, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home in South Glens Falls.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Church time of service has yet to be determined.

A full obituary will run in a later edition of The Post-Star.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.