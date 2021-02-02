Joan A. Powell

SOUTH GLENS FALLS -

Joan A. Powell, 81, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville.

At Joan’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, South Glens Falls, NY.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.