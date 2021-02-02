 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan A. Powell
0 entries

Joan A. Powell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joan A. Powell

SOUTH GLENS FALLS -

Joan A. Powell, 81, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville.

At Joan’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12801. To view Joan’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News