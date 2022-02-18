 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jimmy M. Chism

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jimmy M. Chism, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A memorial service will follow the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Rick Yancy officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

