Jessie May Passino

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jessie May Passino, 98, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 27, 2022, two weeks shy of her 99th birthday.

Friends may call on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Chaffin, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls, officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

